CSK purchased players 2022 auction: Today IPL auction CSK players list

CSK purchased players 2022: Chennai Super Kings have continued on their tactic of banking on experienced campaigners.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings haven’t been among the most active franchises in the ongoing mega auction ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Super Kings, who are not known for chopping and changing their squad, usually keep a low-profile in the auction. However, them doing the same in a mega auction has come as surprise for their bountiful fans.

The fact that Chennai didn’t even try to retain batter Faf du Plessis, part of a 10-member marquee player list, came as quite astonishing. Apart from du Plessis, Super Kings appeared to make a point to buy back their players from the last season.

CSK purchased players 2022

Till the evening break on Day 1, CSK have spent INR 27.15 crore to buy four players. Readers must note that all their four signings thus far have been players who played for them in the last season.

Super Kings, who haven’t bought any other player for now, will have to speed the process of acquiring players in the remaining part of the day and tomorrow.

Chennai kick-started their day by buying back veteran batter Robin Uthappa for his base price of INR 2 crore. Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has played nine seasons at CSK, will be returning for them for his 10th season after being bought for INR 4.4 crore.

Chennai’s owners also bid heavily for batter Ambati Rayudu picking him for INR 6.75 crore. Readers must note that Rayudu has spent his last four IPL seasons at CSK scoring 1,500 runs at an average and strike rate of 34.09 and 129.65 including a century and seven half-centuries.

Super Kings broke the bank for pacer Deepak Chahar not letting anyone else acquire his services in Bengaluru today. As a result, the franchise ended up making the second-most expensive transaction by splurging INR 14 crore for Chahar.

While Super Kings made an opening bid for Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, they didn’t bid for much long as Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him for INR 7.75 crore.

2022 IPL auction CSK players list

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Dewald Brevis.