IPL team owners: Full list of owners in IPL auction 2022

IPL team owners: The SportsRush brings you the details of all the owners of the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is not so far away. Ahead of the event, a mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February. This time there will be a total of 10 ten teams will be participating in the tournament. Apart from the existing eight teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the new franchises this season.

A total of 600 players will go under the hammer as confirmed by the BCCI ahead of the auction. There are some major absentees like Mitchell Starc, Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, etc from the names registered.

The IPL auction is the annual process organized by the BCCI to split players into different teams. An auctioneer is responsible to overtake the process and one by one he takes bids for the players. All the eight teams along with their coaches, statisticians, and more take part in the auction.

It is said that a team can win half of the tournament on the auction table itself. So, the IPL auction plays a very vital part ahead of any season. The team hires special people in order to dedicate a specific maximum amount for any particular player. The players are divided into different categories like capped batters, capped bowlers, uncapped batters, etc.

To know about Silent tie-breaker rule, click here.

IPL team owners

BCCI have added two new teams this season. The RPSG group and CVC Capitals were the successful bidders in the BCCI event. RPSG group were the highest bidders with INR 7090 Cr, whereas CVC Capitals were the second highest with INR 5625 Cr. Lucknow will be the base city of the RPSG Group, whereas Ahmedabad will be of CVC Capitals.

Think tank all geared up for the Super Auction. Get. Set. Yellove! 💛#SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/vrgdBfRmfo — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 12, 2022

Chennai Super Kings: N Srinivasan [Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited]

Mumbai Indians: Mukesh Ambani [Reliance Industries]

Delhi Capitals: Parth Jindal and Kiran Kumar Gandhi [GMR Group and JSW Group]

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla [Red Chillies Entertainment and Mehta Group]

Punjab Kings: Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Karan Paul [K.P.H Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd.]

Rajasthan Royals: Manoj Badale [Emerging Media] and Lachlan Murdoch [RedBird Capital Partners]

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anand Kripalu [United Spirits]

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kalanithi Maran [Sun TV Network]

Gujarat Titans: Steve Koltes, Donald Mackenzie, Rolly van Rappard [CVC Capitals]

Lucknow Super Giants: Sanjeev Goenka [RPSG Group]

The Auction will start with the marquee players, whereas the rest of the players will follow next.