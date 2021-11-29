CSK retained players: Moeen Ali joins MS Dhoni and two others as CSK announce retained players for IPL 2022

CSK retained players: Moeen Ali joins MS Dhoni as the management announce all their 4 retained players ahead of IPL 2022 auctions

November 30, 2021– The deadline for the submissions and finalization of names of players by current IPL teams is just a few hours away.

With Delhi Capitals having already finalised their 4 retained players before the deadline, the other franchises are also, after perhaps the much needed deliberations, coming up with their list for the same.

The owners of the defending champions of IPL 2021- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reposed their faith in the services of their most successful captain in history- Mahendra Singh Dhoni for not one, or two, but a total of three years/upcoming seasons of the cash-rich league.

With Dhoni having recently confirmed, that he would play his last for the franchise at the Chepauk in Chennai, the move by the owners does not come as a surprise. What comes as a surprise though, is the duration for which they have roped him in to play for them.

CSK retained players: Moeen Ali joins MS Dhoni

Apart from the 40-year-old, the franchise has retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played crucial roles as CSK won the 2021 IPL title.

The fourth retention was the spot for much deliberation. The choices were between their Proteas opening batter Faf Du Plessis, and the two English all-rounders in Sam Curran and Moeen Ali.

The franchise have finally confirmed Moeen Ali as their fourth replacement. It was reported that Dhoni would have a say on the fourth player, and seems like he doesn’t wish to tinker with his team’s No.3 batting spot, where Moeen has batted superbly for the CSK, replacing their veteran batter Suresh Raina.

Moeen Ali was CSK’s third highest run scorer in IPL 2021. He amassed a total of 357 runs in 15 innings at an average of 25.50 while striking at 137.30 in the process.

In the bowling department, his economy rate of 6.35 across 10 innings was the best among all the CSK bowlers who bowled in at least two matches this season.

Chennai Super Kings retained players: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali.