IPL Retention 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch IPL 2022 Player Retention?

IPL Retention 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IPL Retention 2022.

The player retention event ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be held tomorrow exactly a month and a half after the completion of the previous season of the IPL.

Readers must note that franchises had to name their list of retained players by November 30 (Tuesday). For now, only Delhi Capitals have officially confirmed their four retained players. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have retained captain Sanju Samson. However, Royals still have a cushion of retaining more players.

Since the IPL retention day is the first preparatory step taken by teams ahead of the upcoming season, the day will be keenly followed by fans of the biggest T20 league in the world. The retention day holds all the more importance ahead of a season which will have a mega auction with two new teams participating in it.

📹 | With the mega auction around the corner, our scouts are watching a lot of cricket!#RoyalsFamily | @JakeLushMcCrum | @romibhinder pic.twitter.com/VjNkL4DWfE — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 28, 2021

IPL Retention 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Sports Network, host broadcaster of the Indian Premier League, will be broadcasting the retention event ahead of the 15th season of the biggest T20 tournament in India. As is generally the case with Star Sports Network, they are expected to put forward numerous options for fans to watch IPL Retention 2022.

At this point in time, Star haven’t revealed the exact channels on which IPL 2022 retention event will be televised. Having said that, the program is highly likely to be televised on main channels namely Star Sports 1/1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi. It can’t be said if IPL 2022 retention event will be covered in any other language other than English and Hindi.

Online users can stream IPL retention 2022 on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Date – 30/11/2021 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 05:00 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports Network.

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar.