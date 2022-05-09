CSK upcoming matches 2022: CSK remaining matches IPL 2022

CSK upcoming matches 2022: Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals to keep their playoff hopes alive in the tournament.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings are struggling to find their place in the playoffs of IPL 2022. Ahead of this season, they changed their captain in Ravindra Jadeja, but he left the captaincy in between, and MS Dhoni was again appointed the captain.

Chennai Super Kings have clearly struggled, and they have won just four of their eleven games in the tournament so far. However, with a big win over Delhi Capitals, they are still alive in the tournament.

Despite a slow start, Ruturaj Gaikwad is the highest run-scorer of the Chennai Super Kings this season. He has scored 306 runs at 27.81, courtesy of a couple of half-centuries. DJ Bravo is the highest wicket-taker of the Chennai Super Kings with 16 wickets this season.

CSK upcoming matches 2022

Chennai Super Kings are yet to play three games in the tournament so far. To qualify for the playoffs, the Chennai Super Kings will have to win all three of their games in the tournament.

They will first face Mumbai Indians in their next match on 12 May 2022. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings is also called the El-Clasico of the tournament. The last game between Chennai and Mumbai was a thriller, where MS Dhoni was in his vintage mode, and he finished a great game for them.

After Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings will face the all-new Gujarat Titans side on 15 May 2022. Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings in the last game, and Chennai cannot afford to lose this time. This will be a day game, and it will also be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The last game of the Chennai Super Kings will be against the Rajasthan Royals on 20 May 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams will meet each other for the very first time this season. Chennai wants Rajasthan Royals to lose, and this can be a perfect end-of-the-season match if all the games go right.