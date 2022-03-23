CSK vs KKR 2022 tickets price: How to book BMS IPL tickets for Wankhede Stadium IPL 2022 matches?

BMS IPL tickets for Wankhede Stadium: Ticket sales for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League began this afternoon.

Cricket-crazy Indian fans have had a sigh of relief after the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) commenced Indian Premier League 2022 ticket sales for general public.

The development, which started at 12:00 PM (IST) this afternoon, means that fans can now book tickets for the first week of IPL 2022 scheduled to begin from March 26.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on IPL 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Considering how there’s a permission for just 25% crowd capacity, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the available tickets get sold out by tonight.

How to book BMS IPL tickets for Wankhede Stadium IPL 2022?

The tickets for the first IPL 2022 match between Super Kings and Knight Riders can be bought from Book My Show. You can visit either their website or application to book the tickets. All you have to do is enter the city (venue of the match) and click on the Sports section.

While you can scroll down to find the match of your choice, you can also click on a shortcut named “Cricket”. Upon clicking on the icon which shows Tata IPL 2022 – CSK vs KKR, you will be redirected to the match page. Click on “Book” towards the right of your computer screens and select your seat(s) according to your requirement after providing your email address or contact number.

The next few steps will ask you to complete the online transaction in a simple manner. To easily reach the BookMyShow page for the tickets of the first IPL 2022 match between Chennai and Kolkata at the Wankhede Stadium, click below:

CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match (March 26) – Mumbai.

CSK vs KKR 2022 tickets price

There are four price categories for CSK vs KKR match at the Wankhede Stadium. CSK vs KKR 2022 tickets prices are INR 2,500 (Divecha Stand Block A, B and C), INR 3,000 (Divecha Stand Block D, E and F), INR 3,500 (Sachin Stand Block A, B, C, D, E and F) and INR 4,000 (Grand Stand, Garware Stand and Gavaskar Stand).