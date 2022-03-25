CSK vs KKR Head to Head Record in IPL | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats | IPL 2022 Match 1

CSK vs KKR Head to Head Record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2022 Match 1.

The first match of the imminent 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai tomorrow.

As per the custom, the finalists of the previous season are scheduled to face each other at the home ground of the defending champions. Having said that, the same won’t be possible as Chennai is not part of the two cities which are hosting IPL 2022. It is noteworthy that all the 70 IPL 2022 league matches will be played in just Mumbai and Pune as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 pandemic.

Super Kings, who have maintained a healthy lead against Knight Riders over the years, also have an impressive record at the Wankhede Stadium. Out of their 19 matches at this venue, CSK have won 11 and lost eight till date.

Kolkata, on the other hand, struggle both against Chennai and at the Wankhede Stadium. It is worth mentioning that Kolkata have won a lone out of their 11 T20s here.

CSK vs KKR Head to Head Record in IPL

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by CSK: 18

Matches won by KKR: 9

Matches played in March: 1 (CSK 1, KKR 0)

Matches played in India: 22 (CSK 15, KKR 7)

Matches played at Wankhede Stadium: 1 (CSK 1, KKR 0)

CSK average score against KKR: 159

KKR average score against CSK: 155

Most runs for CSK: 500 (MS Dhoni)

Most runs for KKR: 344 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for CSK: 18 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most wickets for KKR: 21 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for CSK: 15 (MS Dhoni)

Most catches for KKR: 3 (Shivam Mavi)

The last CSK vs KKR match was the final match of IPL 2021 in Dubai. Batter Faf du Plessis top-scoring with 86 (59) was followed by Shardul Thakur (3), Josh Hazlewood (2) and Ravindra Jadeja (2) picking crucial wickets to play pivotal roles in a 27-run victory despite KKR batters Shubman Gill (51) and Venkatesh Iyer (50) putting together a 91-run opening stand.

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).