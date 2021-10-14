CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Chennai vs Kolkata IPL 2021 Final?

CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IPL 2021 Final.

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be locking horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in search of their fourth and third Indian Premier League title respectively tomorrow.

Going by the points table, Super Kings had finished the league stage at the second position on the back of nine victories in 14 matches. Knight Riders, on the other hand, had won seven out of their 14 league matches and had qualified as the fourth team on the basis of a better NRR (Net Run Rate) than defending champions Mumbai Indians.

In their last five matches, Chennai have won two and lost three to not be in the best of forms. Meanwhile, Kolkata will enter the final on the back of four consecutive wins. As far as the last CSK vs KKR matches are concerned, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK have a formidable 4-1 lead over KKR in this aspect.

Not known for making changes to their Playing XI, Super Kings are unlikely to do the same on Friday. While Knight Riders would also not want to tinker with a winning combination, they wouldn’t want to bench all-rounder Andre Russell especially if he regains fitness before the match.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Network is broadcasting the 14th season of the IPL in India. As is generally the case with Star Network, they have put forward numerous options for fans to watch IPL 2021 matches.

As far as the exact channels for the last match of IPL 2021 are concerned, fans will be able to watch it on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada, Asianet Plus (Malayalam).

The biggest T20 league will be broadcast on the aforementioned channels in as many an seven languages other than English. To enhance the user experience with respect to following the cash-rich league, Star have already put out a list of an illustrious 74-member commentary panel.

Online users can stream the matches on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Date – 15/10/2021 (Friday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (IST).

