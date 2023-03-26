CSK vs LSG Ticket Booking IPL 2023: Are Chepauk Stadium Tickets Being Sold On chennaisuperkings.com?

Last franchise to kick-start the ticket-booking process for its home matches for the upcoming 16th season of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings have confirmed that ticket sales will start from March 27, 2023, across both online and offline platforms.

Although CSK will be playing their first match of the season against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the tournament opener on March 31, their second match against Lucknow Super Giants at MA Chidambaram Stadium will be their first home match of the season.

Scheduled to be a night match on April 3, the iconic venue will be hosting an IPL match after almost a couple of years. As far as a match here involving the home team is concerned, it will be happening for the first time since IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 between Chennai and Mumbai Indians.

CSK vs LSG Ticket Booking IPL 2023

It was as recent as yesterday that Super Kings released a press note with respect to the tickets. Fans, who are interested in booking online tickets, will be able to do so via ticketing platform Paytm Insider. It is noteworthy that all Chepauk Stadium tickets will be available on both the website and mobile application of Paytm Insider.

The process will begin at 09:30 AM (local time). The first set of tickets will be sold for a selected number of stands across only four price ranges. One expects more tickets to be added in due course of time.

Furthermore, a couple of counters will be set-up at the venue for fans who are looking to buy offline tickets. With the offline process also slated to commence on Monday at 09:30 AM, viral photos of fans reaching the stadium early in the morning shouldn’t come as a surprise tomorrow.

S. No. Stands Price Mode of Selling 1 C / D / E Lower INR 1,500 Offline 2 I / J / K Upper INR 2,000 Online & Offline 3 I / J / K Lower INR 2,500 Online & Offline 4 D / E Upper INR 3,000 Online

Are Chepauk Stadium Tickets Being Sold On chennaisuperkings.com?

No, the official website of the Super Kings won’t be selling any ticket during IPL 2023. That being said, interested fans can sign up on the website (option available at the homepage) to get exclusive access to tickets for all the matches to be played this season. The exclusive access, however, is likely to be in the form of a notification (text message or e-mail) and won’t guarantee confirmed tickets.