Gujarat Titans vs CSK tickets: Chennai vs Gujarat IPL 2023 ticket price list

Currently hosting the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test match between India and Australia, GCA (Gujarat Cricket Association) have already kick-started the ticket sales of the next competitive match which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With Gujarat Titans winning Indian Premier League 2022 in what was their inaugural attempt in the biggest T20 league across the globe, they were always slated to host the first match of the subsequent season.

Titans will be hosting Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the forthcoming 16th season of the tournament on March 31. With IPL 2023 set to return to traditional home-away format, each franchise will be playing matches on its home ground unlike the COVID-19 era.

How to book Gujarat Titans vs CSK tickets?

Tickets for IPL 2023 opener can be bought from online ticketing platform named Paytm Insider. All interested fans have to do is change the location to Ahmedabad and find the icon showing “TATA IPL 2023 – Match 01 – Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings”.

Click on this option to follow it with clicking on “Buy Now” towards the right side of your screens. The following steps involve finalizing the price range according to your budget, selecting the number of tickets, providing e-mail address and address for delivery of tickets and making the payment to complete the transaction.

Provided tickets are available without any confusion on the part of the state boards, booking online tickets for a cricket match in India is a simple process similar to making any other online transaction.

Chennai vs Gujarat IPL 2023 ticket price list

As far as the prices are concerned, GCA have made arrangements for a total of five different price categories. There are INR 800, INR 1,000, INR 1,500, INR 2,000, INR 4,500. While there are only a couple of blocks in the last category, there are numerous blocks in the comparatively cheaper price categories.