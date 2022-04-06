IPL most expensive over list: Most runs conceded by a bowler in one over in IPL

IPL most expensive over: The all-rounder from Mumbai Indians leaked as many as 35 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Daniel Sams had a forgettable night where he picked bowling figures of 3-0-50-1 in a losing cause against Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune.

Although not justifiable by any means, an economy rate of 16.66 isn’t a rarity in this format. Playing only his eighth match across third Indian Premier League season, Sams found himself being at the wrong end of his counterpart Pat Cummins scoring a joint-fastest IPL half-century.

Sams, who dismissed Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and had given away just 15 runs in his first two overs, leaked as many as 35 runs in his third over as the opposition registered victory with four overs to spare.

A clueless Sams was hit for four sixes and two fours in an over where he also conceded a couple of runs off a no-ball to register the third-worst over in the history of the tournament.

Playing his first match of the season, Cummins had himself leaked 49 runs in his four-over spell despite picking crucial wickets of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the first innings. However, the 28-year old player made amends and how in the second innings at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.

IPL most expensive over list

Runs Bowler Team Opposition Ground Year 37 Prasanth Parameshwaran Kochi Tuskera Kerala Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 2011 37 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 2021 35 Daniel Sams Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Pune 2022 33 Ravi Bopara Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2010 33 Parwinder Awana Punjab Kings Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 2014

Sams’ maiden season with the most successful IPL team has seen him picking a lone wicket in three matches at an economy and strike rate of 12.63 and 66 respectively.

Such second-rate numbers have it in them to force MI to hand a debut to either of Riley Meredith or Fabian Allen in their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. Allen’s inclusion will also provide captain Rohit Sharma with a second spin-bowling option and a better big-hitter (than Sams).