CSK vs MI Man of the Match today: Who was awarded the Man of the Match in Chennai vs Mumbai IPL 2021 match?

During the 30th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs to register their sixth victory this season. As a result, Super Kings have also replaced Delhi Capitals at the top of the points table.

Chasing a 157-run target, defending champions Indians never really got going in the chase scoring 136/8 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. While batsman Saurabh Tiwary top-scored with 50* (40) with the help of five fours, his eighth IPL half-century wasn’t enough for Indians to challenge the opposition’s bowlers.

With bowling figures of 4-0-25-3, Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the pick of their bowlers. Having scored 23 (8) with the bat in hand, 37-year old Bravo continued to contribute across departments for Chennai. Other than Bravo, Deepak Chahar was also instrumental with the ball with bowling figures of 4-0-19-2.

It was Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who had won the toss and chose to bat in the first innings. Reduced to 24/4 in the powerplay in addition to Ambati Rayudu retiring hurt, CSK were in deep trouble when opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a career-best 88* (58) with the help of nine fours and four sixes.

In what was his sixth IPL half-century, it was third of this season. Gaikwad, 24, played a titular role in accumulating quick runs in the second of their innings. The manner in which he dominated the proceedings in the death overs spoke highly about range of shots at his disposal.

“”Obviously one of my top innings until now, given the pressure we were in. I had to grind it out, bat till 10-12 overs, give myself time and push for 120-130, and then slowly 140-150 was possible.

“It was a matter of spending time in the middle. Mahi bhai [Mahendra Singh Dhoni], everyone in the CSK management, once they back you, they don’t make you think anything but positive things,” Gaikwad told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.