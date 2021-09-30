CSK vs SRH Man of the Match IPL 2021: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Sunrisers vs Super Kings today match?

CSK vs SRH Man of the Match: The Australian fast bowler from Chennai Super Kings won the match award tonight.

During the 44th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets. Having won ninth of their 11 matches this season, Super Kings have not just strengthened their position at the top of the points table but also qualified for the playoffs.

Chasing a 135-run target, Super Kings were provided with an ideal foundation by opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41). However, Chennai lost wickets in the middle overs which required Ambati Rayudu (17 not out) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (14 not out) to score 16 runs in the last two overs.

Dhoni, who finished the match in style by hitting Siddarth Kaul for a six, became an instant source of amazement reminding the fans that he still has it in it to seal tense chases.

For Sunrisers, all-rounder Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-27-3.

CSK vs SRH Man of the Match

After Dhoni won the toss and invited SRH in to bat first, his bowlers justified his decision by restricting the opposition to 134/7 in 20 overs. An all-round disciplined bowling performance didn’t provide many opportunities to the Hyderabadi batters with respect to hitting the big shots.

Chennai fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who dismissed Jason Roy (2), Abhishek Sharma (18) and Abdul Samad (18) to pick career-best bowling figures of 4-0-24-3, won the ‘Man of the Match’ award for being the best bowler from the winning side. Hazlewood was well-assisted by veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who registered figures of 4-0-17-2.

“Very satisfying. Feel like I have been learning every game. [Jason Roy] is obviously a guy who sets the game for them and comes hard. We have been working really hard as a group. We have obviously been together and train together,” Hazlewood was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.