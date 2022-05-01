CSK vs SRH previous match result: SRH vs CSK head to head record in IPL history

CSK vs SRH previous match result: The SportsRush brings you the Head to Head record of both teams in the Indian Premier League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will go on against Chennai Super Kings in the 46th league game of the Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Chennai Super Kings have just won two of their eight games in the tournament so far, and this game is almost a do or die for them. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their last game after winning five games on the trot.

CSK vs SRH previous match result

Sunrisers Hyderabad met Chennai Super Kings earlier this season at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, where Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their first win of the campaign. Chennai Super Kings scored 154 runs in the first innings courtesy of Moeen Ali’s knock of 48 runs. The duo of Washington Sundar and T Natarajan combined for four wickets between them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the game easily by eight wickets in just 17.4 overs. Abhishek Sharma played a brilliant knock of 75 runs, whereas Rahul Tripathi and Kane Williamson also made some vital contributions with the bat. After that game, SRH went on to win five games on the trot.

SRH vs CSK head to head record

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle out for the 18th time in their history. The Super Kings have a clear upper hand on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the H2H battle. Out of 12 games played between both sides, Chennai Super Kings have won 12, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have been able to win just five games so far.

In the last five games, Chennai Super Kings have won three, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have won two. The H2H battle in the last five games is close though. Both teams met in the final of IPL 2018 as well, where Chennai Super Kings came out victorious and won the title.

At the MCA Stadium in Pune, one game has been played between both sides, where CSK defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad.