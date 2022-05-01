Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report SRH vs CSK: Hyderabad vs Chennai Pune pitch report 2022 IPL match

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will go Head to Head at Pune.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings in the 46th league game of the Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Chennai Super Kings have won just two of their eight games in the tournament and one more loss can eliminate them from the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their last game after a streak of five successive wins on the trot. Both sides would want to get back on the winning track.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report SRH vs CSK

The pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune has always supported the batters. There is an even bounce on the pitch and the smaller dimensions of the stadium make it even easier for the batters to play their shots freely. Being an open stadium, the breeze also plays an important part on this very ground.

A total of eight league games have been played at the venue this season, where the average 1st innings score has been 170 runs. Out of six, the defending teams have won five games, whereas the chasing teams have also won thrice.

In the last couple of games, the batting has been tough here on this ground. The spinners have been able to generate turn from the wicket, whereas the pacers have also got the reward of bowling the right lines with the new ball in the initial overs of the game. However, with a fresh pitch, the batters will have an edge.

The best thing about this venue is the absence of the dew factor. Unlike the venues in Mumbai, the dew factor is negligible in Pune and the toss’ impact is not that much here. A black soil surface will be used in Pune, which offers assistance to batters and the spinners.