Current weather at Edgbaston Birmingham: What time does cricket match starts today at Edgbaston?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between India Women and Pakistan Women is set to be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. This match will be watched with great interest across the globe due to the rivalry between both nations.

India Women lost their last match to Australia Women, whereas Pakistan lost their last game against Barbados. A defeat in this match will almost end the campaign of that side, so this is virtually a do-or-die match. However, the start of the match got delayed due to rain.

Current weather at Edgbaston Birmingham

All the eyes were on the match between India Women and Pakistan Women, but the rain had other ideas. It is currently raining in Birmingham, and the toss has been delayed for the 2nd time. The rain stopped in between, but it got heavier yet again to put the covers back on. [Update: The toss is scheduled at 3:55 pm IST]

Rains in England are quite common at this part of the year but is a great sight that the forecast for the rest of the day is not looking that bad. According to Accuweather, the chances of rain will vary from 13% to 29% in the next hours of the day, which is not that threatening in any sense.

Toss has been delayed due to rain ahead of the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan 🌧#INDvPAK | #B2022 | 📸: @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/syAOUa8VCa — ICC (@ICC) July 31, 2022

The drainage at the Edgbaston Stadium is excellent, and once the rain stops, the ground staff can get the ground ready very quickly if the weather allows. A few overs may get lost, but the forecast of the rest of the day is quite positive, and we should get the result in this match at the end.

The temperature may range from 19-21 degrees Celsius, with the humidity going as high as 55%, which means the conditions will be pleasant for the players out there in the middle. With overcast conditions and DLS coming into the match, both teams may opt to bowl first after winning the toss.