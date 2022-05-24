Current weather in Eden Gardens Kolkata: Present weather in Kolkata Eden Gardens today latest

Current weather in Eden Gardens Kolkata: The ‘Qualifier 1’ match of IPL 2022 between RR and GT is underway despite the rain threat.

During the ‘Qualifier 1’ encounter of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has lost the Toss (for the record 13th time this IPL) and has been invited to bat first by the Gujarat Titans (GT).

With the tournament down to its business end after two months of intense action between ten sides, the build-up to the ongoing highly anticipated contest between the top two teams was unfortunately a gloomy one.

Ever since the end of the league stage (day before yesterday), fans and experts have had furrowed foreheads regarding the weather paranoia at the Eden Gardens.

Around mere six hours before the start of play today, the city witnessed a torrential downpour, enough to almost puncture the spirits of the fans in Kolkata and the ones in general.

However, the good news is that since around 3:00 pm IST, there has been no reports of rain Gods marking their presence in the city, and resultantly we have had the Toss and the start of play on time.

As per Accuweather, a further sigh of relief of fans is that play is unlikely to be interrupted at least until 11:00 pm local time, when there is a predication of ‘partly cloudy wet thunderstorms’, with 54% chances of rain.

Currently, at 8:15 pm local time, the sky is clear with a 2% cloud cover. However, as is usually expected in the city of Kolkata during this time of the year, the indoor humidity (around 70% presently) might take a toll on the players as the match progresses.

At the time of writing, RR have got off to an excellent start, having posted 73/1 on the board, after 8 Over mark. Their skipper Sanju Samson, currently batting at a strike rate of 220, is heading towards his third half-century of the season.