Sydney Cricket Ground weather Day 1: What is the weather forecast for 4th AUS vs ENG Ashes Test at the SCG?

Sydney Cricket Ground weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for Day 1 of fourth AUS vs ENG Test.

The fourth Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 will be played between Australia and England in Sydney from tomorrow. With Australia gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in a five-match series, Sydney Cricket Ground will once again host a dead rubber Ashes Test.

Announcing their respective Playing XIs on the eve of the match, both teams have made a change ahead of this match. While Australia have included batter Usman Khawaja as Travis Head’ replacement, England have brought back veteran pacer Stuart Broad for Ollie Robinson. The development means that the English senior-pair of James Anderson and Broad will get to play another Ashes Test in the same XI.

Scheduled to host a Test after exactly a year, SCG will witness a clash between teams who have done well here historically. In 109 Tests at this iconic venue, Australia have won 60, lost 28 and drawn 21 over the years. England, on the other hand, have won 22, lost 27 and drawn seven out of their 56 Tests at this venue.

Sydney Cricket Ground weather

If the weather prediction for tomorrow in Sydney is to be believed, rain is highly likely to play spoilsport on Day 1 of fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test. According to AccuWeather, the whole day is expected to be spent under a cloud cover.

As far as the rain probability is concerned, it is as high as between 49% and 63% during the first session. After further increasing to 66% in the afternoon session, it will reduce to 57% during the last hour of playing time.

Aforementioned are enough a strong prediction that rain is almost certain to cause interruptions in play at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The length of these delays, however, will be known tomorrow only.

“The next few days we’re expecting showery and stormy conditions to once again occur,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Olenka Duma was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald. “It’s set to remain until at least the weekend, if not into early next week. They [cricketers] probably will pause play at some point tomorrow for some passing showers.”

Sydney hourly weather

10:00 AM – 24 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

11:00 AM – 25 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

12:00 PM – 24 degree (Showers).

01:00 PM – 25 degree (Showers).

02:00 PM – 25 degree (Showers).

03:00 PM – 26 degree (Cloudy).

04:00 PM – 24 degree (Showers).

05:00 PM – 24 degree (Showers).

06:00 PM – 24 degree (Mostly Cloudy).