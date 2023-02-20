Daraz Live Match PSL: How to watch PSL live streaming 2023 online free?

Barring the third match, all other Pakistan Super League 2023 matches have witnessed teams crossing the 160-run mark in the first innings. A trend, which not only kick-started PSL 8 but has managed to survive in spite of all these matches being played at a couple of venues for now, has successfully put on display high-scoring matches on majority of days to become a source of amazement for fans.

If not for a blazing display of batting in the death overs, the ongoing PSL 2023 Match 9 between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi might become the second instance of a team not scoring in excess of 160 runs in the first innings. Interestingly, Gladiators were the culprit on the first occasion as well.

A tournament which has possessed a significant challenge for bowlers, at least in the first leg or so, might see them dominating in the second half as the pitches will turn slower considering how the whole season will be played across four cities only.

Daraz Live Match PSL

For those who don’t know, Pakistani fans have a plethora of options to pick from as far as watching PSL 8 matches are concerned. Fans, who prefer to watch live cricket on television channels, can do the same on either of PTV Sports, A Sports or TEN Sports.

On the contrary, applications such as Daraz, Tapmad and Tamasha are live streaming all the matches. Hence, also providing three options to fans who are a fan of watching live matches in the absence of cable networks or on their portable devices.

ALSO READ: Who is the highest run-scorer in PSL 2023?

As far as the Indian fans are concerned, they can watch the ongoing eighth season of the PSL on Sony Sports Network. Furthermore, in a fresh development, not one but two streaming apps are streaming these matches for the Indian audiences. They are Sony LIV and FanCode.

How to watch PSL live streaming 2023 online free?

Having said that, neither of the above mentioned platforms is broadcasting/streaming Pakistan Super League 8 matches for free. It is mandatory for fans to either have a cable subscription or a subscription for any of these apps to watch the tournament as no platform is broadcasting it for free legally.