“I’ve been through it, I’ve done the Test series and the IPL”: David Warner warns Cameron Green of burnout due to IPL 2023 participation

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has confirmed his participation in IPL 2023. This will be the Australian all-rounder’s first IPL season, and he is expected to earn some huge bucks in the auction. However, the all-rounder has got some warning for his senior David Warner.

After cementing his place in the test side, the all-rounder is slowly making his mark in the white-ball formats as well. He has proved that he can open in the T20 format and his pace bowling is the cherry on the cake. Green has even announced that he will be playing for Perth Scorchers in the BBL.

Apart from 14 tests, Green has played in 13 ODIs and 8 T20Is so far. It has been seen that the overseas all-rounders earn great bucks, and Green is expected to be one of the highest-paid players alongside Ben Stokes and Sam Curran.

David Warner warns Cameron Green of burnout due to IPL 2023

Australian batter David Warner has warned Cameron Green about burnout ahead of his participation in the IPL 2023. Green is certainly going to be a part of Australia’s Test squad, and he will have to play a lot of matches ahead of the IPL. The rest of the schedule of the Australian team is packed as well.

ALSO READ: Jos Buttler sledges Cameron Green about IPL 2023

Warner said that spending 19 weeks in India won’t be an easy thing as there is a lot of heat, whereas the schedule of the IPL is quite crunched as well after the inclusion of 10 teams. The southpaw said that he has done that in the past, and it is very challenging. Warner even cited the example of Glenn Maxwell.

“Nineteen weeks straight in India, being your first trip as well, can be quite challenging from the heat perspective, the playing, the recovery. I’ve been through it, I’ve done the Test series and the IPL straight before (in 2017). It is tough,” David Warner said to the reporters.

“Then on the back of that you’ve got five Test matches in England. Then I think you’ve got 20 days off before you go to (South) Africa and then go to a World Cup.”

“Glenn Maxwell did it a couple of years ago, played the whole year and then was cooked come the season.”

After the IPL, Australia will travel to Ashes for a 5-match Ashes, and they will next go to South Africa. Ahead of the World Cup in India, they will again visit India for a 5-match ODI and 3-match T20I series.