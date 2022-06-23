Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium pitch report: St Lucia pitch report WI vs BAN 2nd Test

Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium pitch report: A high in confidence West Indies will take on Bangladesh with eyes on series victory.

Brimming with confidence, the West Indies would take on Bangladesh during the 2nd Test at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, with eyes on a clean sweep in the two-match series.

Bangladesh, courtesy of poor show with the bat in the first innings of the opening Test match, were ultimately pinned down by the Windies by 7 wickets, to now find themselves at a place where they can only level the series.

While the bowlers did put up a decent effort in the Test, barring their newly appointed skipper Shakib Al Hasan, almost all the Bangladeshi players failed to put on a show with the bat.

On the other hand, decent contributions from their batters and bowlers alike, coupled with a top-notch effort in the field, meant that the Windies were on top right till the end of the match.

As for the second Test tomorrow, Bangladesh can take some solace from the fact that West Indies have managed to win just one of the nine Tests at the Darren Sammy Stadium since 2003.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have lost one and drawn the other, in the two Test matches they have played here till date.

Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium pitch report

As has been observed in the previous few Test matches at this venue, the pitches here have generally assisted the fast bowlers especially during the first innings of the Test. Hence, captain winning the Toss is likely to bowl first and allow his pacers to take advantage of the favorable conditions on offer.

With an average first innings score of 263 at this venue, batters are likely to go through a challenging time, with the pitch also likely to assist the spinners from the second-half of the Test.

All in all, expect the bowlers to dominate at this venue during the second Test starting today (June 24).