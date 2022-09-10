Cricket

“He is an unbelievable tactical captain”: Aaron Finch backs David Warner to be Australia’s new ODI captain

Aaron Finch believes David Warner will be a brilliant option to lead Australia in the ODIs after Finch's retirement call.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Green Park Kanpur pitch report: India Legends vs South Africa Legends pitch report today match Road Safety World Series
Next Article
6'0 Tim Hardaway once made a wrong business decision to take a charge from 7'1 Shaquille O'Neal, who was also around 150 pounds heavier
Cricket Latest News
Aaron Finch believes David Warner will be a brilliant option to lead Australia in the ODIs after Finch's retirement call.
“He is an unbelievable tactical captain”: Aaron Finch backs David Warner to be Australia’s new ODI captain

Aaron Finch believes David Warner will be a brilliant option to lead Australia in the…