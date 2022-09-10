“He is an unbelievable tactical captain”: Aaron Finch backs David Warner to be Australia’s new ODI captain

Aaron Finch believes David Warner will be a brilliant option to lead Australia in the ODIs after Finch’s retirement call.

Australian batter Aaron Finch has announced that the 3rd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be the last ODI match of his career. Finch will however continue playing the T20I format, and he will be captain of Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup in home conditions.

There is a 50-over World Cup next year in India, and it will be interesting to see who will lead the Australian team in the mega event. There are quite a few deserving candidates, and it has been to be seen who will be the new ODI captain of Australia.

Aaron Finch wants David Warner to lead Australia in ODIs

Aaron Finch has backed David Warner to be the new ODI captain of Australia. He has lauded their captaincy skills of Warner and has called him a fantastic and tactically sound leader. Finch insists that he has loved playing under Warner, and Warner has proved his quality in the IPL as well.

“He [Warner] is someone I have played under a few times for Australia when he has had the opportunity to captain,” Finch said on Triple M.

“Warner has been fantastic. He is an unbelievable tactical captain and someone at the time the lads loved playing under.”

A true champion of the white-ball game. Aaron Finch will retire from one-day cricket after tomorrow’s third and final Dettol ODI vs New Zealand, with focus shifting to leading Australia at the #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SG8uQuTVGc — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 9, 2022

Warner is currently banned to be a part of Australia’s leadership group after his involvement in the sandpaper gate. Finch said that the ban should definitely be overturned. He believes that Warner can help the next generation of players as a coach as well, so it is necessary to remove his ban.

ALSO READ: Usman Khawaja’s message to Aaron Finch

“Would I like to see [his ban] overturned? Yeah, absolutely. What he can offer not just now as a player but going forward for him to be able to coach and help the next generation of players coming through is so important. You do your time, and he has well and truly done that,” Finch added.

Warner recently said that he would love to captain the Australian team and is just waiting for the board to approach him for the role. Many former cricketers have also backed David Warner for the role.