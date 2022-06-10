David Miller T20 century list: David Miller fastest century in IPL

David Miller T20 century full list: The South African batter has scored three T20 centuries till date.

Having commenced the 2.0 version of his hard-hitting batting in the recently concluded Indian Premier League season for Gujarat Titans, South Africa batter David Miller has extended the second phase of his career at the highest level as well.

Miller, who played a titular role in Gujarat Titans lifting Indian Premier League 2022 title in their inaugural season, managed to bring the same form and confidence to international cricket scoring a match-winning 64* (31) with the help of four fours and five sixes to seal South Africa’s highest-ever T20I run-chase against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the ninth over with South Africa needing 131 runs off 68 balls to win the match, Miller was the one who first played big shots to release some pressure at a time when non-striker Rassie van der Dussen (75*) was batting at a strike rate of less than 100 in spite of facing 32 deliveries.

Another addition to Miller’s game-changing T20 innings witnessed him batting at a strike rate of 206.45 in a match-winning 63-ball 131-run fourth-wicket partnership alongside van der Dussen. As a result, winning the match award for the eighth time in his T20I career.

David Miller T20 century full list

When van der Dussen was struggling at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday, it appeared as if Miller would have to score his second T20I century in order to seal the chase. However, the right-hand batter striking mercilessly when needed the most saw him outscoring Miller eventually.

As far as Miller’s three T20 centuries till date are concerned, all have come for different teams in different tournaments.