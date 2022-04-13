“Really surprised to see MI not showing faith in Tim David”: Wasim Jaffer tries to make sense of Mumbai Indians’ decision to bench Tim David after mere two IPL 2022 matches

Wasim Jaffer expresses his surprise to see MI not showing faith in Tim David especially after roping him into their side for a huge amount.

During the 23rd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have got off to a flier after being invited by the Mumbai Indians (MI) to bat first.

Playing with an unchanged side despite their loss against Gujarat Titans in their previous match, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal (52 off 32) looked in magnificent touch after a series of low scores in the season so far. He stitched a 97-run stand for the first wicket alongside Shikhar Dhawan in mere 9.3 Overs to lay a solid foundation for a mammoth score.

Mumbai Indians, who are looking for their first win of the season, after four consecutive losses so far, would need their batters to step up during the chase, to avoid making their lives difficult to catch up with rest of the teams.

Wasim Jaffer expresses his surprise to see MI not showing faith in Tim David

The MI think-tank have included their left-arm pacer Tymal Mills back into their playing 11, as he remains their solitary change replacing all-rounder Ramandeep Singh.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has expressed his surprise at yet another snub being handed to their explosive overseas batter Tim David.

The Singapore-born batter, who was roped in for as many as INR 8.25 Crore during the mega auction ahead of the ongoing season, has been dropped after featuring in the opening two matches for MI.

When you’ve bought someone for 8.25cr, surely he’s good enough to play more than a couple of games. Really surprised to see MI not showing faith in Tim David. #MIvPBKS #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 13, 2022

The franchise instead, has continued to express their faith in the 18-year-old Dewald Brevis, who has shown some promise, but hasn’t played as per his potential as yet.

In the two initial matches Tim played for MI this season, he returned with scores of 12 (8) and 1 (3) against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals (RR) respectively.