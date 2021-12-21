Paul Collingwood England coach: Why Paul Collingwood is selected as England team coach for T20I series vs West Indies?

Paul Collingwood England coach: Former England batter has been alleviated to the post of England team coach for T20Is against the Windies.

The England men’s Cricket team is going through a torrid time in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series on Australian soil. Having not won an Ashes Test Down Under since 2011 under then captain Andrew Strauss, the England Test team, with skipper Joe Root at the helm currently, might yet again embarrass themselves by keeping the record intact, lest they get together quickly for a turnaround.

Having lost the Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide, they currently trail the Aussies 0-2, with three matches remaining.

However, in another news, former England captain Paul Collingwood has been alleviated to the post of England head coach for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, due to commence next month.

His appointment comes at a time when Chris Silverwood- England head coach currently with the England Test side in Australia, is likely to face some heat following Eng;and’s back-to-back one-sided losses at Brisbane and recently in Adelaide.

Paul Collingwood England coach: Will Paul Collingwood replace Chris Silverwood as England coach?

Chris Silverwood has taken series off from time to time in the last couple of years, owing to England’s busy Cricketing schedule. Thus, the decision to appoint Collingwood as the coach for Windies tour is another instance of the former taking a small break from his coaching duties.

Collingwood had, during England’s ODI series against Ireland in the year 2020, led the team as head coach, while Graham Thorpe had taken over as the head coach during T20I series versus Pakistan later that year.

Paul Collingwood has had a sofa made out of his old cricket shirts 😍 (📹: paulcollingwood5 / IG) pic.twitter.com/QZnKtQljjB — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, England are expected to name a squad for the West Indies tour next week, which is unlikely to include any of those involved in the ongoing Ashes Tests.

The first of the five match T20I series will take place on January 2022, with the Kensington Oval in Barbados, to host all the five T20 Internationals.

The likes of Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow are involved in the Ashes, while several players including Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Sam and Tom Curran, Olly Stone, Lewis Gregory, Brydon Carse are currenlty down with injuries.