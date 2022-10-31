David Warner last 10 innings T20 international: David Warner last 10 T20 innings score list

Lack of form was written all over Australia opening batter David Warner’s seven-ball stay in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31 against Ireland in Brisbane. First Australian batter to get out after being put in to bat first by Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie, Warner did no good as far as providing much-needed initial momentum to their innings was concerned.

Opening the batting with out-of-form captain Aaron Finch, Warner ended up pulling a Barry McCarthy short ball straight to Mark Adair at short fine leg.

A delivery which was there to be hit was caught by the fielder due to lack of ideal placement by the left-handed batter. Known to nail the pull in the general run of things, Warner would’ve easily scored a boundary off that particular ball had luck been on his side.

David Warner Dismissal Point in Innings in #T20WorldCup 2021: 4.3, 15.0, 1.2, 6.0, 10.1, 12.2 2022: 1.1, 4.1, 2.1 LH Warner batting deep is important for RH-heavy Australia. So far in this tournament he’s not got out of the Powerplay having done so 50% of the time last year. — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 31, 2022

If truth be told, Warner hasn’t entirely struggled for runs lately. Having scored a couple of T20I half-centuries earlier this month, Warner looked in good nick before the World Cup. That being said, the 36-year old player hasn’t been able to put on display his A-game in this world event scoring 19 runs across three innings at a torturous strike rate of 82.60.

David Warner last 10 innings T20I score list

Although having played the shortest format scarcely in the last two years, there is no hiding to the fact that Warner has been in tremendous T20I format in this period. However, much like India vice-captain KL Rahul, Warner needs to come good in these big matches especially when his team is defending a T20 World Cup title at home.

