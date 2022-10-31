HomeSearch

David Warner last 10 innings T20 international: David Warner last 10 T20 innings score list

Dixit Bhargav
|Mon Oct 31 2022

David Warner last 10 innings T20 international: David Warner last 10 T20 innings score list

David Warner walks back to the pavilion.

Lack of form was written all over Australia opening batter David Warner’s seven-ball stay in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 31 against Ireland in Brisbane. First Australian batter to get out after being put in to bat first by Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie, Warner did no good as far as providing much-needed initial momentum to their innings was concerned.

Opening the batting with out-of-form captain Aaron Finch, Warner ended up pulling a Barry McCarthy short ball straight to Mark Adair at short fine leg.

A delivery which was there to be hit was caught by the fielder due to lack of ideal placement by the left-handed batter. Known to nail the pull in the general run of things, Warner would’ve easily scored a boundary off that particular ball had luck been on his side.

If truth be told, Warner hasn’t entirely struggled for runs lately. Having scored a couple of T20I half-centuries earlier this month, Warner looked in good nick before the World Cup. That being said, the 36-year old player hasn’t been able to put on display his A-game in this world event scoring 19 runs across three innings at a torturous strike rate of 82.60.

David Warner last 10 innings T20I score list

Although having played the shortest format scarcely in the last two years, there is no hiding to the fact that Warner has been in tremendous T20I format in this period. However, much like India vice-captain KL Rahul, Warner needs to come good in these big matches especially when his team is defending a T20 World Cup title at home.

ALSO READ: Babar Azam last 10 T20 innings score list

RunsBalls4s6sOppositionGroundYear
70*4490Sri LankaColombo (RPS)2022
211031Sri LankaColombo (RPS)2022
393360Sri LankaPallekele2022
14630West IndiesCarrara2022
7541103West IndiesBrisbane2022
734482EnglandPerth2022
41100EnglandCanberra2022
5610New ZealandSydney2022
111000Sri LankaPerth2022
3700IrelandBrisbane2022

 

About the author
Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord’s balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

Read more from Dixit Bhargav