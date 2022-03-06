David Warner stats vs Pakistan: David Warner laughs off Naseem Shah’s aggressive advances in Rawalpindi Test

David Warner stats vs Pakistan: The Australian opening batter has a Test average in excess of 100 against Pakistan.

During the third day of the first Test of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Australia opening batters Usman Khawaja and David Warner have scored their 15th and 33rd half-century respectively to begin the Australian innings on an affirmative note.

As a result, the visitors have scored 138/0 in 33 overs at the lunch break. Still trailing by 338 runs, Australia have a long way to go but an impressive start has kick-started their innings in a desirable manner.

An advantage which Australia have gained over Pakistan is the run rate. While the hosts had batted with a run rate of 2.93 in their 162-over innings, Australia have scored at 4.18 till now.

With the pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium offering nothing at all to the bowlers, fans can expect more and quick runs in the remainder of the day as well.

David Warner laughs off Naseem Shah’s aggressive advances on Day 3

Warner, who had been actively interacting with the spectators whilst fielding at the boundary on the first two days, continued to be a source of amazement for fans with the bat in hand.

Although with the bowlers on Day 3, the 35-year old player continued his interaction on the pitch. While Warner shared a few light moments with fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, things weren’t just limited to being light-hearted on the part of Naseem Shah.

Shah, who beat Warner especially with the short ball on a few occasions, didn’t refrain himself from having a go at the left-handed batter. However, what Shah received in return was a smile from Warner, who didn’t seem to be in the mood of getting involved in a heated exchange.

David Warner stats vs Pakistan in Test cricket

Currently batting in his 12th Test innings against Pakistan, Warner has scored 1,144 runs (until lunch) at an average and strike rate of 114.40 and 78.46 respectively.

Warner’s magnificent numbers have witnessed him scoring as many as five centuries and three half-centuries in eight Tests against Pakistan.