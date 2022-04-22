DC vs RR yesterday match highlights: Rishabh Pant controversy highlights around no ball in Delhi vs Rajasthan 2022 IPL match

DC vs RR yesterday match highlights: Indian Premier League 2022 Match 34 witnessed a player and an assistant coach going overboard.

In spite of batters scoring 429 runs and bowlers picking 10 wickets, the recently concluded 34th Indian Premier League 2022 match will be remembered for Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre’s public disapproval of on-field umpire’s decision to not convert a waist-height full toss into a no-ball.

Delhi batter Rovman Powell appeared to have lost out on a badly needed six-hitting momentum due to an elongated halt at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. Needing 36 runs to win off six deliveries to seal a 223-run chase, Powell had hit three sixes in a row only to be interrupted by his own captain and a member of the support staff.

As a result, Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Obed McCoy managed to contain the batter to give away only a couple of runs off the last three balls to register a 15-run victory.

While McCoy’s teammate Prasidh Krishna emerged as a star whilst successfully defending a total, opening batter Jos Buttler scoring his third century of the ongoing 15th season of the IPL put Rajasthan in a commendable position after Pant invited them to bat first.

DC vs RR yesterday match highlights

An archetype dramatic turn of events were accompanied by a lot of severity as Pant was visibly asking Powell and non-striker Kuldeep Yadav to forfeit the match due to a decision not going in their favour.

Had it not been for another assistant coach at DC in Shane Watson’s words to Pant, the matter was likely to be extended especially after Amre entered the playing area to argue with the umpire with respect to the decision.

Bad sportsman spirit on display by #DelhiCapitals

Cricket is a game of gentlemen and this behaviour is completely unacceptable. #IPL20222 #DCvsRR — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) April 22, 2022

In what was Capitals’ fourth IPL 2022 loss, they are still at the sixth position on the points table waiting for a turnaround in the second half of the league phase. Royals, on the other hand, have reached to the top of the points table on the back of winning five and losing two out of their seven matches thus far.

