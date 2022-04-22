Most runs in one IPL season by a batsman: Most runs in IPL season by a batsman list

Most runs in one IPL season by a batsman: The opening batter from Rajasthan Royals is in supreme form this season.

During the 34th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler has continued his prolific form to register his third century of the season.

In what is his fifth T20 century, it is also his fourth for Royals and fourth in the biggest T20 tournament. Buttler, who has brought up a century against Delhi Capitals for the first time, has also scored his first one at the Wankhede Stadium.

Opening the batting alongside Devdutt Padikkal (54), Buttler played a dominant role in a massive 155-run opening partnership. Buttler, who targeted Delhi Capitals fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed in the powerplay to hit a couple of fours and sixes, mostly played with caution in the rest of the powerplay.

Having said that, it was after the eighth over that Buttler hit boundaries in successive overs to up the ante. Buttler, who particularly targeted DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav, appeared to enter an unstoppable mode where boundaries came left, right and centre.

Having completed a half-century in the 11th over, Buttler reached the three-figure mark by running a single off Ahmed in the 16th over. The exceptional manner in which Buttler has batted in Mumbai tonight speaks highly of his current batting form.

Buttler, who scored 116 (65) with the help of nine fours and sixes each before getting out in the 19th over, powered RR to 222/2 in 20 overs after Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl.

Most runs in one IPL season by a batsman

In seven IPL 2022 innings thus far, Buttler has amassed 491 runs at an average of 81.83 and a strike rate of 161.51 including three centuries and half-centuries each. If Buttler is to score the maximum number of runs in an IPL season, he will have to score at least 483 more runs in the remaining matches.

