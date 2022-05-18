de Kock IPL teams: Quinton de Kock IPL career

de Kock IPL teams: The Lucknow Super Giants wicket-keeper batter was at his imperious best against KKR in IPL 2022.

During the 66th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock registered his second century in the marquee league’s history, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with the latter’s bowlers literally gasping for their breaths post the end of the innings.

Tonking the spinners and pacers alike at a mind-boggling strike rate of 200, de Kock amassed a total of 140 unbeaten runs off mere 70 deliveries, with the assistance of 10 towering Sixes and as many Fours.

He stitched together a 210-run partnership- the highest ever in IPL for the 1st wicket, alongside his skipper KL Rahul (68* off 51), as the LSG openers carried their bats playing out all the 20 Overs themselves.

While the unbeaten 210-run stand was the highest ever against KKR for any wicket, it was also the third-highest in the history of the tournament for any team.

Missing: one white cricket ball, last seen leaving the face of Quinton de Kock’s bat at the speed of light 🥴#LSGvKKR #epic #TATAIPL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 18, 2022

de Kock IPL teams

The South African batter has been playing the IPL since the 2013 edition, with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as his debut team.

He played for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), for the next three seasons in 2014, 2015, and 2016, and then for the RCB during the 2018 edition.

The 29-year-old became a crucial part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp having played for them for the next three seasons – 2019-2021.

Ahead of IPL 2022, the Lucknow Super Giants roped him into their side at bidding amount of INR 6.75 Crore.

Quinton de Kock IPL career

Overall, in his illustrious IPL career, Quinton de Kock has amassed a total of 2,758 runs across 91 matches, at an average and strike rate of 32.44 and 133.94 respectively.

He has smashed 19 half-centuries and 2 centuries in the process, with the help of 277 Fours and 105 Sixes.