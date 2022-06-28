Deepak Hooda which state: Deepak Hooda state teams full list

Deepak Hooda which state: The 27-year-old all-rounder smashed his maiden T20I century for India in the ongoing match against Ireland.

During the second and final T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland at The Village Cricket ground in Malahide, Dublin, team India have gone hammer and tongs and thrashed the Irish bowlers black and blue, surpassing the 200-run mark within the 17 Overs after opting to bat first.

The only moment worth a deserving grin for the Irish bowlers came during the third Over of the match, when they dismissed the in-form Ishan Kishan (3 off 5). Post that, the batting pair of Deepak Hooda (104 off 57) and Sanju Samson (77 off 42) tore apart the opposition bowling line-up with a second wicket partnership of 176 runs off mere 87 deliveries, which is now also team India’s highest stand for any wicket in the format.

While Samson notched-up his maiden T20I half-century in 31 deliveries, Hooda went on to become only the fourth Indian to smash a T20I century, reaching the landmark moment while facing his 55th delivery of the night.

Fastest players to hit maiden T20I hundred (among Test-playing nations): 2 – Richard Levi, Evin Lewis

3 – DEEPAK HOODA*

Born in Rohtak, Haryana in the year 1995, Deepak Hooda made his First-Class debut for Baroda in December 2014.

In his first match itself, Hooda went on to become only the second batter from Baroda after Snehal Parikh, to smash a First-Class century on debut.

The flamboyant all-rounder had been an integral part of the Baroda domestic team set-up until 2020, when the association decided to suspend him on grounds of indiscipline, after a controversial fall-out with Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya.

Six months later, Hooda decided to cut ties with Baroda altogether, to join the Rajasthan domestic team for the 2021-22 season.

In his 46 First-Class matches for Baroda, the 27-year-old amassed a total of 2,908 runs at an average of 42.76, with the assistance of 15 half-centuries and 9 centuries.