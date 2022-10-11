Delhi average ODI score: Highest successful ODI run chase at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi average ODI score: The SportsRush brings you the details about the highest ODI chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be hosting its 27th ODI game when India and South Africa will be up against each other in the series-decider of the 3-match ODI series. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the winner of this match will take the trophy home.

The duo of Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan would want to score some runs in this match as the middle order of the side is in brilliant form. Delhi’s pitch can help the spinners, and the Indian team has three spinners in their playing 11. The new ball will again be shared by Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

South Africa’s direct World Cup qualification in 2023 is still not confirmed, and every ODI match is very important for them. Temba Bavuma, who is the captain of the side missed the last match, and it will be interesting to see who will come out at the toss for the Proteas.

Delhi average ODI score

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a batting beauty for the last couple of years, but the case was not the same before that. It used to be a wicket where bowlers used to dominate with the batters struggling. A total of 26 ODIs have been played so far in Delhi, where 2 of them ended in no result.

In 24 ODIs played, 12 games were won by the chasing teams and 12 games were won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings ODI score at this ground has been just 235 runs. However, it is safe to say that this score won’t be enough to win in the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI.

The highest ODI run-chase at this ground has been achieved by India, where they chased the target of 278 runs against Sri Lanka way back in 1982. Sri Lanka scored 277 runs in the first innings where Roy Dias scored a brilliant century for the Sri Lanka side. India’s Roger Binny took 3 wickets for India.

India chased the target in 40.5 overs, where they scored 281 runs with a loss of 4 wickets. Kris Srikkanth played a brilliant knock of 95 runs, whereas Dilip Vengsarkar and Sandeep Patil scored a half-century each for the Indian team.