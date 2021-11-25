Retained players in IPL 2022: Who are the players retained by IPL franchises ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions?

Retained players in IPL 2022: Who and how many players have the various IPL franchises retained ahead of the mega auctions in January 2022.

With the much anticipated mega auctions set to take place by January next year in all probability, the various IPL franchises have started with their brainstorming activities as to who and how many players they should retain before completing their respective teams at the auction tables.

While the last day for retaining and submitting the names of the players by franchises have been announced, the owners and other decision makers would also have to keep an eye on their purse-the limit of which has been set at Rs. 90 Crores this time around. With a maximum of 4 players allowed by the franchises to retain ahead of the auctions, it would cost them a total of Rs. 42 Crores, if and when they retain the maximum permissible number.

Thus, the dilemma between retaining their star players while also keeping an eye on the available amount in the purse to form a new team altogether, is what adds spice to the already existing exotic flavour.

Retained players in IPL 2022

A few of the franchises have opened up their cards providing their fans with a tentative list of the players they have decided to retain.

The biggest news as far as the retentions are concerned has come from the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) camp with the franchise deciding to retain their most decorated captain- Mahendra Singh Dhoni for as many as three years.

The young sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who played crucial roles as CSK won the 2021 IPL title, are the other two confirmed retained players for CSK.

As far as their fourth retention is concerned, they are in talks with the star England all-rounder Moeen Ali. If Ali doesn’t agree to stay, CSK will have left-arm medium pacer Sam Curran as their fourth retained player.

Mumbai Indians (MI)- As far as the Mumbai Indins (MI) are concerned, their incumbent skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kieron Pollard are the three confirmed names to be retained by the franchise.

The Indians’ think tank are keen to buy their star middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav from the auction table while Ishan Kishan is another name that might take up the fourth retention spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)– KKR have gone in with their two Windies T20 giants in Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, with India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy as the third player likely to be retained. As far as their fourth player is concerned, the franchise is yet to decide between Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer.

Delhi Capitals (DC)– For the Delhi Capitals, it has been learned that Rishabh Pant would continue leading the side, with Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and the Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje likely to be retained as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)– With AB de Villiers deciding to retire from all forms of Cricket, Virat Kohli and the Aussie hitting sensation Glenn Maxwell- who had a great season for RCB in the 14th season are the only two confirmed retained players as of now.

Also, as per the news media outlet Indian Express, KL Rahul has parted ways with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and is set to join and perhaps lead as captain of the new IPL franchise owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG Group- Lucknow.

The retained players list from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals are yet to arrive.

Also, the two new teams- Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group and CVC Capitals (though they haven’t been given the green signal yet from the board) have also begun approaching a few top Indian players.