“Delhi Capitals is alive and kicking”: Irfan Pathan praises David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as DC defeat Rajasthan Royals in must-win match in IPL 2022

Irfan Pathan praises David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as the Aussie duo nail a clinical chase for DC versus the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

During the 58th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, the Delhi Capitals have defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets, in what eventually turned out to be a one-sided contest.

En route a rather modest target of 161 runs handed by the RR batters, the DC lost Srikar Bharat (0 off 2) on only the second delivery of the chase.

However, post that, some sensible batting for a while, and later a proper onslaught on both the pacers and spinners alike from the Aussie duo of David Warner (52* off 41) and Mitchell Marsh (89 off 62), meant that DC aced the chase with eleven deliveries to spare.

The aforementioned duo stitched together a 144-run partnership off mere 101 deliveries for the second wicket, with Marsh smashing his maiden half-century in the IPL.

Irfan Pathan praises David Warner and Mitchell Marsh

Former team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, took to his Twitter handle to praise Warner and Marsh, as they won their side a must-win encounter, with DC needing to win all the remaining three league matches (including the one against RR yesterday) to advance towards the playoffs stage.

Delhi capitals is alive and kicking. Batting from two overseas batters was exceptional, they had two of the best spinners to face. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 11, 2022

The Warner-Marsh duo chased down the target against the best spin bowling attack in the season so far.

Before the recently concluded match, no spin attack had more wickets than RR (32 wickets) in IPL 2022. These 32 wickets had come at an average of 20.91 and an economy rate of 7.71.

Earlier, after losing the Toss yet again, RR managed to post a par total of 160/6 after the end of 20 Overs. Playing yet again with seven batters despite missing the in-form Shimron Hetmyer, it was Ravichandran Ashwin, who was sent in to bat at no.3, after losing the ‘Orange Cap’ holder Jos Buttler (7 off 11).

Ashwin (50 off 38) hit his maiden T20 fifty, while stitched a 53-run stand for the third wicket alongside Devdutt Padikkal (48 off 30), with the remaining RR batting line-up failing to give their side a powerful finish.