Cricket

“Delhi Capitals is alive and kicking”: Irfan Pathan praises David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as DC defeat Rajasthan Royals in must-win match in IPL 2022

"Delhi Capitals is alive and kicking": Irfan Pathan praises David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as DC defeat Rajasthan Royals in must-win match in IPL 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Nike showed Stephen Curry a Kevin Durant PPT, and lost on 14 Billion Dollars": Why Warriors' superstar decided to sign with Under Armour over the market leader
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Delhi Capitals is alive and kicking": Irfan Pathan praises David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as DC defeat Rajasthan Royals in must-win match in IPL 2022
“Delhi Capitals is alive and kicking”: Irfan Pathan praises David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as DC defeat Rajasthan Royals in must-win match in IPL 2022

Irfan Pathan praises David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as the Aussie duo nail a clinical…