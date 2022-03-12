Delhi Daredevils jersey: Delhi Capitals new jersey and dress in 2022 IPL

Delhi Capitals new jersey: The Delhi franchise have launched their official jersey for the upcoming IPL 2022 season.

Delhi Capitals have revealed their new jersey for the upcoming IPL season. After changing their name from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals in 2019, the fortunes of the side also changed to a large extent. They have qualified for the playoffs in all three seasons since then.

Capitals has been one of the most consistent teams of the recent IPL seasons. They have continued their good work and IPL 2022 auction was a brilliant one for them. Ahead of the auction, they had retained four players in captain Rishabh Pant, batter Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Axar Patel and fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

The opening duo of David Warner and Shaw can burn any set on fire. To strengthen the lower order, they have added West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell. In other batting options, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, and Yash Dhull are some interesting names. The arrival of Mitch Marsh takes the balance of this side to another level. Marsh is undoubtedly the most utility player in the T20 format right now.

Nortje has some quality bowling partners for him now in South African teammate Lungi Ngidi and Bangladesh’s Mustafiqur Rahman. In terms of Indian pace bowling, DC have roped in Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarjoti, and Chetan Sakariya. Kuldeep Yadav has been brought at an excellent price by the Capitals in the spin department.

Delhi Capitals new jersey

Delhi Capitals have revealed their official jersey for the upcoming IPL auction. Blue has been the principal colour of the capitals, but this time have added Red as well. Red used to the principal colour of the Delhi Daredevils franchise. Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and David Warner are featured in the edited photo of the jersey.

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in their first league game of IPL 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 27 March 2022.