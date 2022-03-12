Cricket

Delhi Daredevils jersey: Delhi Capitals new jersey and dress in 2022 IPL

Delhi Daredevils jersey: Delhi Capitals new jersey and dress in 2022 IPL
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"I can possibly see the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals": Paul Pierce applauds the C's for their recent spectacular run, giving a special mention to Jayson Tatum for playing at an MVP level
Next Article
Labuschagne run out: Marnus Labuschagne dismissed for no run in Karachi Test
Cricket Latest News
Labuschagne run out: Marnus Labuschagne dismissed for no run in Karachi Test
Labuschagne run out: Marnus Labuschagne dismissed for no run in Karachi Test

Marnus Labuschagne run out video: The Australian batter has been run-out on four occasions in…