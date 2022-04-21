Dhawal Kulkarni IPL 2022 team: Is Dhawal Kulkarni joining Mumbai Indians for 2022 IPL?

Dhawal Kulkarni IPL 2022 team: The experienced campaigner was among the many high-profile unsold players in IPL 2022 auction.

India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni has joined former India batter Suresh Raina in terms of unsold IPL 2022 players whose names are floating for a comeback midway through the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Much like Raina, Kulkarni is also part of a star-studded 85-member IPL 2022 commentary panel for host broadcaster Star Sports. Kulkarni, who has played five of his 12 white-ball matches for India with Raina also in the Playing XI, has played a couple of IPL seasons under him at Gujarat Lions (2016-2017).

In 92 matches across 14 IPL seasons, Kulkarni 86 wickets under his belt at an average of 28.77, an economy rate of 8.31 and a strike rate of 20.78 respectively.

Dhawal Kulkarni IPL 2022 team

Kulkarni, 33, couldn’t find a buyer during the mega auction held in Bengaluru earlier this year despite registering himself under the price category of INR 75 lakh. Unlike Raina, Kulkarni continues to play domestic tournaments across formats.

If multiple reports in the media are to be believed, Mumbai Indians are considering including Kulkarni back to their squad for the remainder of IPL 2022. Having said that, the same wouldn’t be possible without the presence of an injured player in their squad.

It was only last night that Kulkarni took to social media platform Twitter to perhaps take a dig at media reports suggesting his comeback in the biggest T20 tournament this season itself.

Kulkarni, who had made his IPL debut for Mumbai back in 2008, has represented them in eight seasons across two separate stints (2008-2013 and 2020-2021). In 35 matches for MI, Kulkarni’s 36 wickets have come at an average of 25.44, an economy rate of 8.09 and a strike rate of 18.86.

Kulkarni, who had last played for India during a home series against New Zealand in 2016, has also represented Rajasthan Royals (2014-2015 and 2018-2019) in addition to Indians and Lions in the IPL.