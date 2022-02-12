What happens to Unsold Players in IPL auction: List of unsold players in IPL auction 2022

Unsold Players in IPL auction: Three high-profile players have remained unsold in the first round of Indian Premier League 2022 auction.

Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction has witnessed the selling of 20 players across eight teams before the lunch break. Each of the 10 marquee players was successful in finding a buyer ahead of the 15th season of the IPL.

The first two hours of the auction witnessed many bidding wars as teams didn’t easily give up on their preferred players. With Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad yet to buy a player, fans can expect them to end this surprising strategy by actively participating in the auction in the rest of the day.

India batter Shreyas Iyer’s decision of entering the auction reaped fruits for him as Kolkata Knight Riders spent as many as INR 12.25 crore to acquire his services. India pacer Harshal Patel, highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022, has rejoined Royal Challengers Bangalore after they splurged INR 10.75 crore to buy him.

What happens to Unsold Players in IPL auction?

Former India batter Suresh Raina, South Africa batter David Miller and Australia batter Steven Smith are the three unsold players till now. While Raina and Smith had put themselves in the highest base price category of INR 2 crore, Miller was registered at a base price of INR 1 crore.

Raina, IPL’s highest run-scorer for a long time, not finding a bidder has it in it to be disappoint his fans. Having said that, it is the nature of the beast and is nothing new. The IPL auction has witnessed many high-profile players remaining unsold in the auction in the past as well.

As far as the future of these unsold players are concerned, franchises have the option of recalling these players at the end of the day or auction or during the accelerated round. Hence, all has not ended for the aforementioned trio for now.

Sad not to see a single bid for Mr IPL @ImRaina in the first round.. @IPL #AuctionDay #IPLMegaAuction2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2022

Even if unsold players don’t find a buyer during the accelerated round, they can be used as injury replacements as the season progresses. A biggest example of the same is Royal Challengers Bangalore including veteran West Indies batter Chris Gayle as a replacement after no one bought him in the auction.

List of unsold players in IPL auction 2022

Suresh Raina.

David Miller.

Steven Smith.