Shikhar Dhawan Huma Qureshi movie release date: When will Shikhar Dhawan debut movie release?

Shikhar Dhawan Huma Qureshi movie: The veteran Indian cricketer will be marking his acting debut next month.

While there is nothing novel about cricketers turning into actors, there is still a lot of freshness and excitement around veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan’s acting debut scheduled to happen next month.

It was during Indian Premier League 2022 almost five months ago that the news of Dhawan entering into movies had first started to do the rounds.

Fast forward to yesterday, the development got confirmed after actor Huma Qureshi uploaded an Instagram post announcing Dhawan’s presence in her upcoming movie titled ‘Double XL’. Dhawan, who can be seen dancing with Qureshi in a black suit in the photo, is in his usual chic self in the first look of his acting career.

Although the previous update had predicted a “proper full length role” for Dhawan, it remains to be seen if he will be playing a cameo or an extended role in Double XL.

Other than Qureshi, Double XL also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghvendra in pivotal roles.

Shikhar Dhawan Huma Qureshi movie release date

Mudassar Aziz, who has directed ‘Happy Bhaag Jayegi’ series (2016-2018) and ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ (2019), has written the script of Double XL. The movie has been directed by Satram Ramani, who had made his directorial debut with ‘Helmet’ (2021).

Double XL will release in cinema halls around the world on November 4, 2022. The movie has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Saqib Saleem, Qureshi and Aziz.

Known for hilarious social media posts other than his assuring batting, entertainment forms a big part of Dhawan’s personality. Hence, for him to appear in a feature film while being an active international cricketer should come as a delight for his fans.