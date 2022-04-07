“Dimensions will be different”: Kuldeep Yadav differentiates between conditions at MCA Stadium Pune and DY Patil Stadium

Kuldeep Yadav has talked about the different conditions of MCA Stadium and DY Patil Stadium ahead of the next IPL game against Lucknow.

Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow Super Giants in their third league game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Capitals lost their last game, and they would want to bounce back.

Delhi Capitals decided to buy Kuldeep Yadav in the IPL 2022 auction, and they got him at a price of INR 2 crores. Punjab Kings also tried to rope him, but the Kings were successful. The chinaman was out of favour at his last side Kolkata Knight Riders, and he played just seven games in the last two seasons combined.

Kuldeep Yadav talks about conditions at MCA Stadium and DY Patil Stadium

Kuldeep Yadav has started IPL 2022 on a brilliant note. He scalped three wickets against Mumbai Indians, where he conceded just 18 runs. Kuldeep got the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard against Mumbai Indians. Even against Gujarat, Kuldeep had a brilliant start, and he took the wicket of Vijay Shankar.

Ahead of the game against Lucknow, Kuldeep has talked about the different conditions at the MCA Stadium in Pune and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Kuldeep insists that the bigger dimensions of the DY Patil can come in handy for the bowlers. He called the Pune wicket a bit difficult for the spinners.

“The Pune wicket was not easy for the spinners and to restrict Gujarat to 170 was an amazing effort,” Kuldeep Yadav said.

🗣️ “I think the whole group is giving their 100% when it comes to preparation.” – @imShard Our boys are charged before the next challenge & look forward to taking on the Super Giants 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #LSGvDC | #CapitalsUnplugged | @imkuldeep18 | #OctaRoarsForDC pic.twitter.com/MEWZ67mWBl — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 7, 2022

“When we played in Pune, the dimensions were very different. DY Patil is a big stadium in terms of the dimensions, also the wicket will be a bit different there.”

“In Pune, there was a lot of grass on the wicket, here it will be a dry wicket.”

Kuldeep Yadav also insists that the wicket at the DY Patil Stadium will again be a batting wicket, but the dimensions can be helpful for the bowlers. He said that there is a positive environment in the dressing room, and they are ready for the next game.