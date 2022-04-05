Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report KKR vs MI today match: MCA Stadium Pune pitch report 2022 IPL

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report KKR vs MI today match: The stadium would host its third IPL 2022 match on Wednesday.

The fourteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will witness the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

With two consecutive losses to begin their IPL 2022 campaign with, MI are down at the eighth spot currently in the points table. KKR, on the other hand, are placed at the second spot presently, with two wins out of three games.

With the MCA Stadium set to host its third match of the ongoing season, both MI and KKR would play their first match at this venue.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report KKR vs MI today match

For those unaware, the pitches at the MCA Stadium in Pune, unlike the ones across the three venues in Mumbai, are made up of Black soil.

While the Black soil surface generally assists spinners more than the pacers right from the start, pacers have had much of a say in the two IPL matches in the ongoing season so far, with Yuzvendra Chahal (4-0-22-3 versus SRH) being the only exception.

The pitches used in both the previous matches here, have offered decent bounce and carry for the pacers throughout, thereby explaining the reason why they have dictated terms so far.

As far as batting is concerned, the pitches here would be no different than the ones in Mumbai. The average first innings score in the previous 14 matches at this venue before the start of the season was 170.

Both RR (210/6) and GT (171/6) posted challenging scores before their opponents in the two IPL 2022 matches here, and were even successful in defending them.

With dew unlikely to make a significant impact at this venue, it would be interesting to see whether the captain winning the Toss today, continues to field first or not.