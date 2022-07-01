Cricket

Dinesh Karthik captain: DK captaincy record in IPL and international cricket

Dinesh Karthik captain: DK captaincy record in IPL and international cricket
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Max Verstappen has been fully supportive of Lewis Hamilton"- Christian Horner speaks out against Nelson Piquet and Juri Vips publicly ahead of British GP
Next Article
All 2022 NBA Free Agency deals so far: Over $1 billion worth of contracts signed, NBA 2k23 cover athlete revealed
Cricket Latest News
Most Test runs for India in 2022: Highest Test run-scorer for India in 2021
Most Test runs for India in 2022: Highest Test run-scorer for India in 2021

Most Test runs for India in 2022: Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant continues to pile on…