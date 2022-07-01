Dinesh Karthik captain: DK captaincy record in IPL and international cricket

Dinesh Karthik captain: The veteran wicket-keeper batter will be leading India in the next two practice matches.

India’s white-ball squad will play its first match of the ongoing tour of England in the form of a T20 warm-up match against Derbyshire in Derby. Readers must note that India are scheduled to play a couple of practice matches before facing England in three T20Is and as many ODIs later this month.

India, who had locked horns against Derbyshire at the same venue exactly eight years ago although in a three-day practice match, will be playing their first-ever 20-over against them tonight.

Coming on the back of a 2-0 series victory against Ireland, India will be up against a Derbyshire squad which comprises of international players such as Pakistan’s Shan Masood and Australia’s Hilton Cartwright.

Dinesh Karthik captain

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has been named as India’s captain for these practice matches before the T20I series. The development hints at Hardik Pandya (captain in Ireland) not participating in any of these matches.

Karthik, who made a T20I comeback after more than three years during the home series against South Africa last month, will become the ninth cricketer to lead an Indian team since 2021.

Karthik, who has represented India in 159 matches across formats in what is an 18-year old career now, has never had an opportunity of leading them.

Having said that, Karthik has led Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders in the cash-rich Indian Premier League leading these teams to a combined 21 wins and 21 losses in 43 matches across four seasons.

Mr. Finisher Supreme will be leading #TeamIndia in the ✌️ T20 warm-up games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. 👊 The first game starts today at 9:30 PM. Let’s hear it for our very own @DineshKarthik. 🔊 🙌#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/dCrG5Ame4V — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 1, 2022

Karthik, who has captained in 75 (includes matches for Tamil Nadu) out of his 350 T20s, has scored 1,741 runs at an average of 32.84 as a captain in the shortest format.