County Cricket 2022: Pakistan’s Shan Masood to join Derbyshire for the full County Season

County Cricket 2022: Pakistan’s Shan Masood will reunite with Micky Arthur in Derbyshire for the upcoming County Season.

Pakistan’s top-order batsman Shan Masood will be playing in the County Cricket next season. He will join the Derbyshire side for all three formats of the game. Micky Arthur, the new coach of Derbyshire has played his part in signing Shan Masood.

Micky Arthur is a former Pakistani coach and has worked with Shan Masood in the past. Masood was one of Arthur’s priority targets after his appointment with the club.

Shan Masood has expressed his delight after signing with Derbyshire. He has hailed Arthur as one of his greatest influences.

“Playing county cricket in England is something I’ve always wanted to do, so when Mickey approached me to join Derbyshire, I jumped at the chance,” Masood said.

“He’s perhaps been the greatest influence in my career and I’m looking forward to working with him again at Derbyshire.”

“It’s an exciting time for the club and hopefully I can contribute at the top of the order and use my experience to help the younger players in their development.”

Shan Masood has scored over 7500 First-Class runs, whereas he also has 4500 List-A runs. He is not alien to English conditions as well. In 2020, Masood scored 156 runs for Pakistan at Old Trafford, which is his best ever score. Masood has even played for Durham University in 2009. In terms of T20 cricket, Masood has led Multan Sultans in PSL, whereas he will also bolster the Derbyshire Falcons.

Ryan Duckett, Derbyshire’s chief executive has also praised the signing of Shan Masood.

“Shan is an immensely talented batter and was a key target for head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, in his plans to develop the Derbyshire squad,” Duckett said.

“He knows Mickey’s standards and what is expected both in training and out in the middle and I’m looking forward to seeing what his experience brings to Derbyshire.”