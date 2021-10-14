“Don’t be surprised if Morgan drops himself”: Michael Vaughan ready for bold move from Eoin Morgan in CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final

Eoin Morgan: The captain of Kolkata Knight Riders has admitted to not being in the best of form in Indian Premier League 2021.

While teams tend to not tinker with their Playing XI in a match as important as an Indian Premier League final, Kolkata Knight Riders will face a substantial conundrum especially if all-rounder Andre Russell regains fitness ahead of IPL 2021 final match against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai tomorrow.

Speaking on the matter, former England captain Michael Vaughan has opined that Knight Riders might be tempted to include Russell for all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan primarily due to the contrasting nature of pitches in Sharjah and Dubai.

“They have to make a call on the pitch because when they played at Sharjah, they got used to the pitch, knew the conditions, and stuck with the team. Dubai might be a different proposition, it might be a different surface. If Andre Russell can bowl four overs, they may turn to change Shakib [Al Hasan],” Vaughan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Michael Vaughan ready for bold move from Eoin Morgan in CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 final

Being asked about Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan, Vaughan didn’t hesitate from making a bold statement with respect to the English captain having it in him to drop himself in the final.

“Again, we’ll talk about Eoin Morgan [chuckles]. I personally wouldn’t drop him, but do not be surprised if he drops himself because I just know the character that he is. He will do what he feels is best for the team,” Vaughan mentioned.

In IPL 2021: MS Dhoni 114 in 107 balls

Eoin Morgan 129 in 131 balls No team is at a clear advantage. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) October 13, 2021

Morgan, who has been in terrible batting form this season and would have been dropped quite some time ago had it not been for his captaincy, has admitted to the lack of runs coming from his bat this season.

In such a situation, each failure takes a player closer to regaining form. Hoping for the same, Knight Riders’ fans would want Morgan to come good on the night of the final. Considering the experience which the 35-year old possesses, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he stands tall on his batting potential at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.