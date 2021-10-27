“Don’t feel they are out of form”: Matthew Wade expresses faith in David Warner and Aaron Finch to come good in T20 World Cup 2021

Matthew Wade exudes confidence in David Warner and Aaron Finch to perform well during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

The ongoing T20 World Cup is up and running in UAE with 12 teams leaving no stones unturned to give it all for the coveted silverware. The Australian team, comprising some of the biggest names in World Cricket with the likes of T20 giants like David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc et al do have it in them to bag the Cup, which has remained away from their reach since the inception of the tournament in 2007.

The aforementioned names however, have been struggling to find form with the bat of-late and which might well be a genuine cause of headache for the team management. While Finch did not feature for any of the sides in the recently concluded IPL, courtesy his poor form, Warner was dropped from Sunrisers Hyderabad after a string of low scores in the second half of the league in UAE.

Matthew Wade expresses faith in David Warner and Aaron Finch

The Southpaw Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade however, is pretty much confident of his team’s two explosive top order batters to hit the purple patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE.

Wade, who’s been preferred over Alex Carey as the Aussie Wicketkeeper in the ongoing World Cup, feels that the duo are just short or runs at the moment, which does not necessarily mean that they are out of form.

“I don’t feel David Warner and Aaron Finch are out of form. They are just short of runs. We are backing them and are sure that they will come good,” said Wade while addressing the press ahead of his side’s next fixture against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Australia had commenced their World Cup campaign in a convincing fashion by defeating the mighty Proteas by 5 wickets in the very first match of the Super 12 stage.

Australia start their optional practice session at the ICC Academy ahead of match against Sri Lanka. #T20WorldCup #AUSvSL @News9Tweets pic.twitter.com/GrT23UQpAl — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) October 27, 2021

Warner and Finch fail to impress

During the two warm-up matches against New Zealand and India, the duo looked off color straight away. Warner returned with scores of 0(1) and 1(7) versus New Zealand and India respectively. Finch, on the other hand, managed to score 24(19) and 8(10) against the same two teams respectively.

In the tournament opener versus South Africa Warner yet again struggled to play his natural game getting dismissed for 14(15), while captain Finch could not manage to open his account and returned with a five-ball duck.