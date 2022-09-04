“Drop catch from Arshdeep was too lethargic”: S Badrinath reacts to Arshdeep Singh drop catch in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai

S Badrinath reacts to Arshdeep Singh drop catch: The Indian fast bowler dropped a straightforward chance tonight.

During the eighth match of Asia Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan in Dubai, India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh found himself on the wrong side of a mis-field in a crunch situation.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 18th over when Pakistan batter Asif Ali (16) top-edged a slog off India spinner Ravi Bishnoi only to end up playing a nothing shot.

Fielding at short third man, Arshdeep had to grab one of the most easiest catches of his career to earn an advantage but it wasn’t to be, unfortunately. The 23-year old player made a mess of a straightforward catch to provide a massive reprieve to Ali.

Knowing that a wicket could’ve helped India’s cause drastically, captain Rohit Sharma was seen fuming at the very moment at the sight at the sight of seeing an opportunity go waste.

S Badrinath reacts to Arshdeep Singh drop catch in Dubai T20I

Pakistan, who needed 31 runs off 16 deliveries to register their fifth-highest T20I run-chase at the time, won with a ball to go as Ali changed the game by scoring two fours and a six in the following over bowled by India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Former India batter Subramaniam Badrinath took to social media platform Twitter to point out Arshdeep’s “lethargic” fielding effort at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Winning and Losing are a part of the sport, but the drop catch from Arshdeep was too lethargic #INDvPAK — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 4, 2022

Had Arshdeep grabbed that catch, the outcome of the match could’ve differed as Bhuvneshwar wouldn’t have bowled to Ali in his last over.

Arshdeep, who opened the bowling with Bhuvneshwar, returned with bowling figures of 3.5-0-27-1. It was on the penultimate delivery of the match that Arshdeep found Ali wanting in front of the stumps with a yorker. With Pakistan needing two runs in as many balls to win the match, Iftikhar Ahmed (2*) managed to not take the match to the last ball.