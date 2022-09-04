Cricket

“Drop catch from Arshdeep was too lethargic”: S Badrinath reacts to Arshdeep Singh drop catch in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai

"Drop catch from Arshdeep was too lethargic": S Badrinath reacts to Arshdeep Singh drop catch in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"I just lost it": Lewis Hamilton apologizes to Mercedes after X-rated radio outburst during Dutch Grand Prix
Next Article
"Arsh is GOLD": Harbhajan Singh urges fans to stop criticizing Arshdeep Singh for drop catch in Asia Cup 2022 match vs Pakistan in Dubai
Cricket Latest News
"Arsh is GOLD": Harbhajan Singh urges fans to stop criticizing Arshdeep Singh for drop catch in Asia Cup 2022 match vs Pakistan in Dubai
“Arsh is GOLD”: Harbhajan Singh urges fans to stop criticizing Arshdeep Singh for drop catch in Asia Cup 2022 match vs Pakistan in Dubai

Harbhajan Singh urges fans to cut some slack on Arshdeep Singh for a dropped catch…