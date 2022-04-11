DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report: CSK vs RCB today match pitch report at DY Patil Stadium Navi Mumbai

DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report: The venue will host its eighth match of the ongoing 15th season of the marquee league.

The 22nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy stadium in Mumbai.

The venue would host back-to-back matches in the ongoing season, after Gujarat Titans (GT) took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) yesterday.

The CSK have had a forgettable tournament so far, having lost all of their four initial matches in the season. The RCB, on the other hand, are amongst the best performing teams so far, with three wins off four matches.

While RCB would play their third match of the ongoing season at this venue on Tuesday, CSK would feature in their second.

DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report

With the stadium set to host its 8th match of the ongoing season, all the matches at this venue from here on would be played on the previous used pitches.

With pitches at this venue made up of Red soil, they are beginning to wear and tear akin a typical red soil pitch in India.

The pitch during yesterday’s match at this venue did have some covering of grass, but the same was not spread evenly across the turf, making it an overall dry pitch.

Having said that, the seamers did get enough purchase off the wicket with the hard, new ball in terms of bounce and carry, as was witnessed during GT batter Sai Sudharsan’s dismissal off T Natarajan during the Powerplay.

But with the pitches now holding up and turning off the surface, expect the spinners to dry the opposition runs during the middle Overs, and the pacers likely to operate with a change of pace and deploy the slower deliveries from time to time.

The average first innings score is again expected to be around the 160-run mark.