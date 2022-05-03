DY Patil Stadium dimensions: DY Patil Stadium boundary length 2022 IPL

DY Patil Stadium dimensions: The venue is hosting its fifteenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the IPL.

During the 48th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the Toss and elected to bat first againt the Punjan Kings (PBKS).

“Going to bat first, don’t think dew will play a big role. Have to always stay on top of our games, can’t be complacent. A lot of things have gone our way, but it could’ve gone the other way as well,” remarked Pandya post a rare decision of opting to bat first by a team in the league so far.

With the league matches of season being played on mere four venues, and with the league having already entered into its latter half, the encounters between the ten teams are taking place on the used surfaces, which has made them a bit two-paced.

With the tracks slowing down, the boundary lengths across the four venues do come into play, with the batters likely to find it a bit challenging to clear the boundaries, especially against the spinners.

DY Patil Stadium dimensions

Although none of the four venues in IPL 2022 boast of relatively longer boundary lengths, the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium does have the largest boundary size across dimensions.

Although there is no official information regarding the boundary size at the venue, it is around 80 metres from both the front and square of the wickets, when a match is played on the centre-pitch.

However, with IPL 2022 matches taking place across five different pitches across each venue, one side (off-side or the leg-side) does become shorter for the batters (and vice-versa) when matches take place on pitches adjacent to the centre pitch.

A generous smattering of grass at DY Patil Stadium today but it looks like it has been rolled into the pitch. The leg-side boundary for the left-hander is tiny from this end. Should be a run-fest. #IPL2022 #KKRvGT pic.twitter.com/fXoso880i0 — Dhruva Prasad (@DhruvaPrasad9) April 23, 2022

