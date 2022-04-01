DY Patil Stadium pitch report for MI vs RR: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Navi Mumbai pitch report

DY Patil Stadium pitch report for MI vs RR: The Mumbai venue is set to host the third IPL match of the ongoing season between MI and RR.

The ninth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Ground in Mumbai.

Both the teams got off to contrasting starts to kick-start their season. While the Rohit Sharma-led MI suffered a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets, Sanju Samson-led RR opened their account right way with a comprehensive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 61 runs. In fact, RR is the only team so far which has won an encounter after batting first.

Both RR and MI would be playing their first match at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

DY Patil Stadium pitch report for MI vs RR

With no professional T20 match held at this venue since IPL 2011, there is not much relevant data on how the pitch and conditions are likely to dictate the proceedings of the game.

However, as along with the other two pitches in Mumbai, the ones at Dr Dy Patil stadium too, are made up of Red soil.

The previous two matches at this venue are testament to how a fresh Red soil pitch is likely to behave. The bouncy nature of the Red soil pitch would again assist the pacers upfront. During the RCB vs KKR match at this venue a couple of days ago, fast bowlers from both the teams picked three wickets apiece during the Powerplay.

However, once the batters successfully negate the pace threat, with minimum possible casualties, they are the ones likely to dominate with dew settling in.

The first IPL 2022 match at this venue between RCB and PBKS witnessed the latter chase down the score of 205/2 posted by the former.

Having said it all, the captain winning the Toss is likely to start as favourites with the conditions in place.