“Mali, it’s always a pleasure and fun speaking with you”: Jasprit Bumrah reunites with Lasith Malinga; reminisces fun moments with former MI pacer and present RR fast bowling coach

Jasprit Bumrah reunites with Lasith Malinga ahead of Mumbai Indians versus Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 encounter in Dr DY Patil Stadium.

Mumbai Indians (MI) commenced their IPL 2022 run with a 4-wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC), thereby maintaining their embarrassing streak of not winning the opening game in an IPL season since the year 2012.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma, who didn’t pay much heed to the infamous record by stating that his side pays equal importance to each and every match of the league, would face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) next in his side’s second match at Dr DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the aforementioned encounter between the two sides, which is set to take place on April 2, MI’s two of the most valuable prized-possessions – Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga got an opportunity to reunite and go nostalgic while reminiscing the good old days the pacer duo shared with each other during the together days with the franchise.

Jasprit Bumrah reunites with Lasith Malinga

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga are part of IPL 2022, although in different capacities and for different franchises. While Bumrah had been retained by MI for the ongoing season, Malinga has been roped in by the RR management as their fast-bowling coach for the season.

Taking to his social media handle to relish and honour the good days they had together, Bumrah posted a couple of pictures of them together ahead of the MI versus RR IPL 2022 match.

Reliving the good old days. Mali, it’s always a pleasure and fun speaking with you. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/BqleUZMG38 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 31, 2022

Malinga played for MI last during the 2019 season, when they lifted the IPL title for the record fourth time.

Playing for the Indians from 2009-2019, the legendary Sri Lankan pacer jointly holds the record of bagging most number of wickets in the history of the IPL, with Dwayne Bravo.

As present coach of Rajasthan Royals, the 38-year-old would be working alongside another Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, with the latter set to lead the coaching department as the franchise’s head coach.