DY Patil Stadium pitch report: LSG vs RCB today match pitch report at DY Patil Sports Academy batting or bowling

DY Patil Stadium pitch report: The venue will host its eleventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the marquee league.

The 31st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy stadium in Mumbai.

With 4 wins out of 6 in the season so far, LSG could not have asked for a better start to their maiden IPL season. RCB too, in quest of their maiden IPL title, have four wins under their belt across six matches.

The aforementioned teams, in fact, have won both their previous matches in IPL 2022.

While RCB would play their fourth match at the DY Patil Stadium, LSG would feature in their third at this venue on Tuesday.

DY Patil Stadium pitch report

The pitches across all the stadiums in IPL 2022 have begun to dry up with each successive match, and the DY Patil Stadium is no different. However, with the groundsmen making sure to leave tufts of grass on the pitches, the fast bowlers have come into play throughout the 40 Overs, especially with the hard, new ball.

The previous match at this venue between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) saw the pacers picking 9 off the 13 wickets.

Moreover, with the matches now taking place on the used, red soil pitches, the wear and tear has also brought the spinners into play, who would continue to take advantage of the slowness of the wicket to good effect.

Expect the side batting first to post a score near the 165-run mark, despite the bowlers likely to dominate the overall proceedings.